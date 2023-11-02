Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hall County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Hall County, Georgia, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Hall County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Flowery Branch High School at Heritage High School - Conyers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Conyers, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Johnson High School - Gainesville at Midtown High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherokee Bluff High School at North Oconee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Bogart, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walnut Grove High School at Chestatee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Gainesville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loganville Christian Academy at Lakeview Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Gainesville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gainesville High School at Jackson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Hoschton, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
