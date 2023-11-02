Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Liberty County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Liberty County, Georgia this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Liberty County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Savannah Christian Preparatory School at Liberty County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Hinesville, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Greenbrier High School at Bradwell Institute
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Hinesville, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
