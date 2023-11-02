Nikita Kucherov and Ivan Provorov are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors with 11 points. He has scored six goals and picked up five assists this season.

Brandon Hagel has picked up 10 points (1.1 per game), scoring six goals and adding four assists.

Brayden Point's 10 points this season are via two goals and eight assists.

Matt Tomkins' record is 0-1-0. He has given up four goals (4.1 goals against average) and recorded 33 saves.

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Columbus' Provorov has collected seven assists and zero goals in nine games. That's good for seven points.

Jack Roslovic's six points this season, including two goals and four assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Columbus.

This season, Boone Jenner has scored four goals and contributed one assist for Columbus, giving him a point total of five.

In the crease, Columbus' Spencer Martin is 1-2-0 this season, compiling 106 saves and allowing nine goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .922 save percentage (16th in the league).

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 7th 3.56 Goals Scored 2.56 26th 15th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.33 24th 23rd 29.6 Shots 32.4 11th 31st 35.7 Shots Allowed 32.7 25th 3rd 33.33% Power Play % 16.13% 18th 8th 86.36% Penalty Kill % 83.87% 10th

