On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Luke Glendening going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Glendening stats and insights

Glendening has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Glendening has zero points on the power play.

He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.4 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

