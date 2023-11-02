The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nicholas Paul score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

In four of nine games this season, Paul has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 29.4% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.4 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

