Will Nick Perbix Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 2?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Nick Perbix going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Perbix stats and insights
- Perbix is yet to score through nine games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.
- Perbix has zero points on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
