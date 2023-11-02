Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oconee County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
In Oconee County, Georgia, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Oconee County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Franklin County High School at Oconee County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Watkinsville, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Social Circle High School at Prince Avenue Christian School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Bogart, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherokee Bluff High School at North Oconee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Bogart, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
