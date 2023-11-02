In Oconee County, Georgia, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Oconee County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Franklin County High School at Oconee County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2

7:30 PM ET on November 2 Location: Watkinsville, GA

Watkinsville, GA Conference: 3A - Region 8

3A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Social Circle High School at Prince Avenue Christian School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 3

6:55 PM ET on November 3 Location: Bogart, GA

Bogart, GA Conference: 1A - Region 5

1A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee Bluff High School at North Oconee High School