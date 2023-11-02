Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Putnam County, Georgia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Putnam County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Jefferson High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Covington, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Washington County High School at Putnam County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Eatonton, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
