Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Nationwide Arena. Does a wager on Stamkos interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Steven Stamkos vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 14:32 on the ice per game.

Stamkos has a goal in two of the seven games he's played on the year, with multiple goals in one of them.

Stamkos has a point in five of seven games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Stamkos has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of seven games played.

Stamkos' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 37% that he hits the over.

There is a 57.1% chance of Stamkos having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 30 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 7 Games 3 8 Points 4 3 Goals 2 5 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.