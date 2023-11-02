Troup County, Georgia has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Troup County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Landmark Christian School at Callaway High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2

7:00 PM ET on November 2 Location: LaGrange, GA

LaGrange, GA Conference: 2A - Region 5

2A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Troup County High School at LaGrange High School