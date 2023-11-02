ACC teams are in action for eight games in Week 10 of the 2023 college football season. Some of the best bets available for standalone wagers or parlay options, according to our computer model, include taking Duke -12.5 against Wake Forest as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Miami (FL) vs. NC State matchup.

Best Week 10 ACC Spread Bets

Pick: Duke -12.5 vs. Wake Forest

Matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Duke Blue Devils

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Duke Blue Devils Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 20.7 points

Duke by 20.7 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 2

November 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Notre Dame -3 vs. Clemson

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Notre Dame by 10.2 points

Notre Dame by 10.2 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: NC State +4.5 vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at NC State Wolfpack

Miami Hurricanes at NC State Wolfpack Projected Favorite & Spread: NC State by 1.8 points

NC State by 1.8 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 10 ACC Total Bets

Over 45.5 - Miami (FL) vs. NC State

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at NC State Wolfpack

Miami Hurricanes at NC State Wolfpack Projected Total: 51.4 points

51.4 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 50.5 - Florida State vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Pittsburgh Panthers

Florida State Seminoles at Pittsburgh Panthers Projected Total: 55.4 points

55.4 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 44.5 - Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers Projected Total: 49 points

49 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Week 10 ACC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Florida State 8-0 (6-0 ACC) 41.5 / 18.3 451.8 / 332.6 Louisville 7-1 (4-1 ACC) 32.8 / 18.0 449.9 / 303.4 Virginia Tech 4-4 (3-1 ACC) 26.1 / 22.9 380.9 / 316.0 North Carolina 6-2 (3-2 ACC) 36.6 / 25.4 509.4 / 403.3 Georgia Tech 4-4 (3-2 ACC) 31.8 / 31.8 459.3 / 466.5 Miami (FL) 6-2 (2-2 ACC) 35.4 / 20.0 456.1 / 321.5 Boston College 5-3 (2-2 ACC) 28.1 / 28.4 419.4 / 362.5 Duke 5-3 (2-2 ACC) 25.9 / 15.0 349.6 / 320.3 NC State 5-3 (2-2 ACC) 25.3 / 22.8 329.3 / 336.8 Clemson 4-4 (2-4 ACC) 28.8 / 21.0 416.6 / 267.5 Pittsburgh 2-6 (1-3 ACC) 22.4 / 28.8 312.3 / 351.3 Virginia 2-6 (1-3 ACC) 23.9 / 30.9 363.3 / 380.6 Wake Forest 4-4 (1-4 ACC) 22.3 / 24.5 342.5 / 384.5 Syracuse 4-4 (0-4 ACC) 26.4 / 24.1 367.0 / 399.1

