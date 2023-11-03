Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brantley County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
In Brantley County, Georgia, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Brantley County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Brantley County High School at Appling County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Baxley, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.