In Brantley County, Georgia, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

  • Cobb County

    • Brantley County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Brantley County High School at Appling County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Baxley, GA
    • Conference: 2A - Region 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.