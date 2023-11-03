Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Cherokee County, Georgia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Cherokee County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Allatoona High School at River Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Woodstock, GA

Woodstock, GA Conference: 6A - Region 6

6A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennesaw Mountain High School at Cherokee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Canton, GA

Canton, GA Conference: 7A - Region 5

7A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Etowah High School at Rome High School