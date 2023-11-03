If you live in Clarke County, Georgia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Clarke County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Winder-Barrow High School at Clarke Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Athens, GA

Athens, GA Conference: 5A - Region 8

5A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

East Jackson Comp. High School at Athens Academy