Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Coffee County, Georgia, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Coffee County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Coffee High School at Ware County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Waycross, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.