Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Coweta County, Georgia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Coweta County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Newnan High School at New Manchester High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Douglasville, GA

Douglasville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayette County High School at Trinity Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Sharpsburg, GA

Sharpsburg, GA Conference: 4A - Region 4

4A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

East Coweta High School at Pebblebrook High School