Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Effingham County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Effingham County, Georgia is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Effingham County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Brunswick High School at Effingham County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Springfield, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evans High School at South Effingham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Guyton, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.