There is high school football action in Fayette County, Georgia this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

  • Hall County
  • Pierce County
  • Dougherty County
  • Pulaski County
  • Ben Hill County
  • Laurens County
  • Bacon County
  • Hart County
  • Jenkins County
  • Spalding County

    • Fayette County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Starr's Mill High School at Whitewater High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Fayetteville, GA
    • Conference: 4A - Region 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fayette County High School at Trinity Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Sharpsburg, GA
    • Conference: 4A - Region 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McIntosh High School at Harris County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Hamilton, GA
    • Conference: 5A - Region 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Fullington Academy at St Mary's Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 4
    • Location: Fayetteville, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.