Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Floyd County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Floyd County, Georgia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Floyd County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Armuchee High School at Dade County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Trenton, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pepperell High School at Coosa High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Rome, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Darlington School at Trion High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Trion, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Etowah High School at Rome High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Rome, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
