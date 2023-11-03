Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Habersham County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Habersham County, Georgia has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Habersham County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Habersham Central High School at Shiloh High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Snellville, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.