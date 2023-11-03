If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Henry County, Georgia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Henry County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

McDonough High School at Stockbridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Stockbridge, GA

Stockbridge, GA Conference: 4A - Region 5

4A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Dutchtown High School at Ola High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: McDonough, GA

McDonough, GA Conference: 5A - Region 2

5A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Luella High School at Hampton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Hampton, GA

Hampton, GA Conference: 4A - Region 5

4A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Stockbridge High School