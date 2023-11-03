Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Jefferson County, Georgia this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Jefferson County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Central Fellowship Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson County High School at East Laurens High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: East Dublin, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
