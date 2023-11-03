Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Lee County, Georgia, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Lee County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Tift County High School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Leesburg, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
