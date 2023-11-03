There is high school football competition in Richmond County, Georgia this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Richmond County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Aquinas High School at Warren County High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 3

7:15 PM ET on November 3 Location: Warrenton, GA

Warrenton, GA Conference: 1A Division II - Region 8B

1A Division II - Region 8B How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomson High School at Westside High School - Augusta

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Augusta, GA

Augusta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at Academy of Richmond County

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Augusta, GA

Augusta, GA Conference: 3A - Region 4

3A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Butler High School at TW Josey High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Augusta, GA

Augusta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 4B

2A - Region 4B How to Stream: Watch Here

Lucy C Laney High School at Glenn Hills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Augusta, GA

Augusta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hephzibah High School at Cross Creek High School