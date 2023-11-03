Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Toombs County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Toombs County, Georgia. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Toombs County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Memorial Day School at Robert Toombs Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lyons, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Toombs County High School at Vidalia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
