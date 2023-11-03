This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Walton County, Georgia. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Walton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Social Circle High School at Prince Avenue Christian School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 3

6:55 PM ET on November 3 Location: Bogart, GA

Bogart, GA Conference: 1A - Region 5

1A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Walnut Grove High School at Chestatee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Gainesville, GA

Gainesville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Loganville Christian Academy at Lakeview Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Gainesville, GA

Gainesville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hart County High School at Monroe Area High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Hartwell, GA

Hartwell, GA Conference: 3A - Region 8

3A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Grayson High School at Parkview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Lilburn, GA

Lilburn, GA Conference: 7A - Region 4

7A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

George Walton Academy at Bethlehem Christian Academy