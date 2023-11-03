This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Walton County, Georgia. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Other Games in Georgia This Week

    • Walton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Social Circle High School at Prince Avenue Christian School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Bogart, GA
    • Conference: 1A - Region 5
    Walnut Grove High School at Chestatee High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Gainesville, GA
    Loganville Christian Academy at Lakeview Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Gainesville, GA
    Hart County High School at Monroe Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Hartwell, GA
    • Conference: 3A - Region 8
    Grayson High School at Parkview High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Lilburn, GA
    • Conference: 7A - Region 4
    George Walton Academy at Bethlehem Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Bethlehem, GA
