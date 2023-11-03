Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilkes County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Wilkes County, Georgia is happening this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Wilkes County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Washington-Wilkes High School at Greene County High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Greensboro, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 8A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
