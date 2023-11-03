Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Worth County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Worth County, Georgia this week, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Worth County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Cook High School at Worth County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Sylvester, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
