Based on our computer projections, the Georgia Southern Eagles will beat the Texas State Bobcats when the two teams play at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which begins at 5:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Georgia Southern vs. Texas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Southern (+2) Under (69.5) Georgia Southern 32, Texas State 28

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

So far this year, the Eagles have compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

Georgia Southern is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Out of the Eagles' seven games with a set total, three have hit the over (42.9%).

The average point total for the Georgia Southern this season is 6.9 points lower than this game's over/under.

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 55.6%.

The Bobcats' record against the spread is 3-4-0.

Texas State has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

Two Bobcats games (out of seven) have hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 69.5 points, 8.2 higher than the average total in Texas State games this season.

Eagles vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas State 35.1 28.8 36.5 27.3 33.8 30.3 Georgia Southern 33.8 24.6 40.6 23.6 22.3 26.3

