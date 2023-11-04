Sun Belt foes match up when the No. 23 James Madison Dukes (8-0) and the Georgia State Panthers (6-2) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium.

James Madison ranks 39th in scoring offense (32.1 points per game) and 30th in scoring defense (20.3 points allowed per game) this year. In terms of total yards, Georgia State ranks 50th in the FBS (415.1 total yards per game) and 99th defensively (401.5 total yards allowed per contest).

See how to watch this matchup on ESPN2 in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia State vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Georgia State vs. James Madison Key Statistics

Georgia State James Madison 415.1 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.8 (61st) 401.5 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.6 (32nd) 191.1 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.6 (78th) 224.0 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.1 (45th) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 12 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (27th)

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State this season. He has 1,789 passing yards (223.6 per game) while completing 67.4% of his passes. He's thrown 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 448 yards (56.0 ypg) on 90 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has run the ball 197 times for 1,060 yards, with 12 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 146 yards.

Robert Lewis has totaled 46 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 658 (82.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 68 times and has six touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has 29 receptions (on 41 targets) for a total of 482 yards (60.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jacari Carter's 35 targets have resulted in 26 grabs for 189 yards.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has racked up 2,036 yards (254.5 ypg) on 148-of-226 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 210 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 55 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Kaelon Black has 486 rushing yards on 110 carries with one touchdown. He's also added 19 catches for 169 yards (21.1 per game) and three touchdowns via the passing game.

Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 73 times for 346 yards (43.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's team-leading 691 yards as a receiver have come on 35 catches (out of 61 targets) with six touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has put together a 594-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes on 48 targets.

Phoenix Sproles has a total of 189 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 26 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed James Madison or Georgia State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.