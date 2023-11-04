The Georgia State Panthers (6-2), with the 24th-ranked run offense in the country, will meet the No. 23 James Madison Dukes (8-0) and the first-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Dukes are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.

Georgia State vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Atlanta, Georgia

Center Parc Stadium

Georgia State vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-5.5) 54.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-5.5) 54.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Georgia State vs. James Madison Betting Trends

Georgia State is 5-2-0 ATS this year.

James Madison has covered five times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Dukes have covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

