Georgia vs. Missouri: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0), with college football's fourth-ranked pass offense, meet the No. 14 Missouri Tigers (7-1) and their 19th-ranked pass attack on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Bulldogs are heavy, 15.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Missouri matchup.
Georgia vs. Missouri Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Georgia vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-15.5)
|54.5
|-750
|+525
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-15.5)
|54.5
|-720
|+500
Georgia vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Georgia has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this season (0-5 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.
- Missouri is 5-2-0 ATS this year.
Georgia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+250
|Bet $100 to win $250
|To Win the SEC
|-184
|Bet $184 to win $100
