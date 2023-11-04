Hawks vs. Pelicans November 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Atlanta Hawks (0-1), on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, play the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Hawks Games
- November 6 at the Thunder
- October 30 at home vs the Timberwolves
- November 1 at home vs the Wizards
- October 27 at home vs the Knicks
- October 29 at the Bucks
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young recorded 26.2 points, 10.2 assists and 3 rebounds last season.
- Dejounte Murray collected 20.5 points last season, plus 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
- Clint Capela put up 12 points last season, plus 0.9 assists and 11 rebounds.
- Onyeka Okongwu collected 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- De'Andre Hunter's numbers last season were 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum posted 20.9 points last year, plus 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists.
- Per game, Jonas Valanciunas posted 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also delivered 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Brandon Ingram's numbers last season were 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 5.8 assists per game. He drained 48.4% of his shots from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.
- Herbert Jones put up 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He drained 46.9% of his shots from the field.
- Zion Williamson posted 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He made 60.8% of his shots from the floor.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Hawks vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pelicans
|Hawks
|114.4
|Points Avg.
|118.4
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.1
|48%
|Field Goal %
|48.3%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|35.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.