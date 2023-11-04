Based on our computer projection model, the Sam Houston Bearkats will take down the Kennesaw State Owls when the two teams match up at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which kicks off at 1:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Kennesaw State vs. Sam Houston Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Sam Houston (-9.9) 50.6 Sam Houston 30, Kennesaw State 20

Kennesaw State Betting Info (2022)

The Owls won four games against the spread last year, while failing to cover seven times.

The Owls and their opponent combined to hit the over nine out of 11 times last season.

Sam Houston Betting Info (2022)

The Bearkats went 3-4-0 ATS last season.

Last season, games featuring Bearkats went over the point total twice.

Owls vs. Bearkats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Sam Houston 16.0 27.3 29.7 35.0 9.0 25.0 Kennesaw State 21.6 19.1 28.5 19.3 12.3 19.0

