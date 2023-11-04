The Sam Houston Bearkats (0-8) square off against an FCS opponent, the Kennesaw State Owls (2-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium.

Sam Houston ranks sixth-worst in total offense (292.0 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 86th with 388.9 yards allowed per contest. Kennesaw State has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering only 19.1 points per game (15th-best). On offense, it ranks 86th by accumulating 21.6 points per game.

Kennesaw State vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

Kennesaw State vs. Sam Houston Key Statistics

Kennesaw State Sam Houston 310.6 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.0 (130th) 291.0 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.9 (74th) 161.6 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 81.1 (130th) 149.0 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.9 (88th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (32nd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (113th)

Kennesaw State Stats Leaders

Jonathan Murphy has thrown for 1,013 yards (144.7 ypg) to lead Kennesaw State, completing 51.5% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 262 yards (37.4 ypg) on 97 carries with five touchdowns.

Michael Benefield is his team's leading rusher with 63 carries for 332 yards, or 47.4 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Gabriel Benyard has registered 14 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 333 (47.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 19 times and has four touchdowns.

Isaac Foster has racked up 152 receiving yards (21.7 yards per game) on 15 receptions.

Carson Kent's 14 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 146 yards.

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker leads Sam Houston with 1,524 yards (190.5 ypg) on 160-of-260 passing with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 161 rushing yards on 55 carries.

John Gentry has carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 241 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 185 yards (23.1 per game) and two touchdowns via the pass.

Noah Smith's team-leading 466 yards as a receiver have come on 54 receptions (out of 77 targets) with four touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has caught 28 passes for 374 yards (46.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Al'Vonte Woodard has a total of 228 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

