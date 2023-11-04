There are several strong matchups on today's Liga MX schedule, including Atletico San Luis taking on Tigres UANL.

Live coverage of all Liga MX action today is available for you, with the info provided below.

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis

Atletico San Luis journeys to face Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET

6:55 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: Tigres UANL (-195)

Tigres UANL (-195) Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+500)

Atletico San Luis (+500) Draw: (+340)

Watch CF America vs Club Tijuana de Caliente

Club Tijuana de Caliente travels to match up with CF America at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: CF America (-260)

CF America (-260) Underdog: Club Tijuana de Caliente (+600)

Club Tijuana de Caliente (+600) Draw: (+425)

Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul travels to match up with Guadalajara Chivas at Estadio Akron in Zapopan.

Game Time: 11:05 PM ET

11:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Universo

Favorite: Guadalajara Chivas (+120)

Guadalajara Chivas (+120) Underdog: Cruz Azul (+225)

Cruz Azul (+225) Draw: (+245)

Watch CF Pachuca vs CF Monterrey

CF Monterrey makes the trip to take on CF Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto.

Game Time: 11:05 PM ET

11:05 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: CF Monterrey (+160)

CF Monterrey (+160) Underdog: CF Pachuca (+170)

CF Pachuca (+170) Draw: (+235)

