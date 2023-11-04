How to Watch the Lightning vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two clubs on major runs will clash when the Ottawa Senators (three straight losses at home) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (four consecutive losses on the road) on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
You can watch the Lightning-Senators matchup on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
Lightning vs Senators Additional Info
Lightning vs. Senators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/15/2023
|Senators
|Lightning
|5-2 OTT
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning concede 3.2 goals per game (32 in total), 19th in the NHL.
- The Lightning are ninth in the NHL in scoring (34 goals, 3.4 per game).
- Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|10
|6
|5
|11
|12
|5
|0%
|Steven Stamkos
|8
|4
|6
|10
|3
|2
|46.7%
|Brandon Hagel
|10
|6
|4
|10
|3
|3
|50%
|Brayden Point
|10
|2
|8
|10
|2
|3
|50%
|Victor Hedman
|10
|1
|8
|9
|6
|1
|-
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators have given up 29 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Senators' 34 total goals (3.8 per game) rank ninth in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Senators have allowed 3.1 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that time.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|9
|2
|8
|10
|13
|5
|47.1%
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|9
|3
|7
|10
|3
|0
|50%
|Jakob Chychrun
|9
|4
|5
|9
|12
|2
|-
|Claude Giroux
|9
|2
|7
|9
|5
|5
|62%
|Brady Tkachuk
|9
|6
|2
|8
|6
|5
|50%
