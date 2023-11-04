The Ottawa Senators (4-5) have -120 moneyline odds to win when they host a projected competitive game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-3-3), who have +100 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Lightning vs. Senators Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Lightning vs. Senators Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Senators Betting Trends

In seven games this season, Ottawa and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Senators have gone 3-2 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Lightning have been listed as the underdog four times this season, and upset their opponent once.

Ottawa is 3-2 (winning 60.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has four games this season playing as an underdog by +100 or longer, and is 1-3 in those contests.

