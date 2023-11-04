Will Mikey Eyssimont Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 4?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Ottawa Senators. Is Mikey Eyssimont going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Eyssimont stats and insights
- In two of 10 games this season, Eyssimont has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Senators this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Eyssimont has no points on the power play.
- Eyssimont's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
