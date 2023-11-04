Can we count on Nicholas Paul finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

  • In four of 10 games this season, Paul has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He takes two shots per game, and converts 25% of them.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

