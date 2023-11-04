Big Ten foes will do battle when the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1) meet the Maryland Terrapins (5-3) at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Penn State vs. Maryland?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Penn State 31, Maryland 20

Penn State 31, Maryland 20 Penn State has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 6-0.

The Nittany Lions have played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Maryland lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Terrapins have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +270 on the moneyline.

The Nittany Lions have a 77.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Penn State (-8.5)



Penn State (-8.5) In seven Penn State games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Nittany Lions have an ATS record of 5-1 in their six games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

In Maryland's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Terrapins have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) This season, four of Penn State's eight games have gone over Saturday's total of 50.5 points.

This season, six of Maryland's games have ended with a score higher than 50.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 71.5 points per game, 21 points more than the over/under of 50.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Penn State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.9 46.8 47.2 Implied Total AVG 34.3 36.8 31 ATS Record 5-2-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 4-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Maryland

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.4 50.9 52.2 Implied Total AVG 35.1 36.4 33 ATS Record 3-5-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

