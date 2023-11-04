The Ottawa Senators (4-5) bring a three-game home losing streak into a matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-3-3), who have lost four straight on the road, on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Saturday's game.

Lightning vs. Senators Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Senators 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (-120)

Senators (-120) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Lightning vs Senators Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have earned a record of -3-3 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 4-3-3.

In the four games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up five points.

Tampa Bay has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Lightning have earned 10 points in their seven games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Tampa Bay has recorded a lone power-play goal in four games has a record of 2-1-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 3-1-0 (six points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in six games. The Lightning finished 1-2-3 in those matchups (five points).

Team Stats Comparison

Senators Rank Senators AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 4th 3.78 Goals Scored 3.4 9th 21st 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.2 19th 4th 33.6 Shots 29.5 23rd 18th 30.7 Shots Allowed 34.9 30th 12th 21.95% Power Play % 30.3% 4th 20th 75.76% Penalty Kill % 88.46% 6th

Lightning vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

