The No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (6-2), with the fifth-ranked run offense in the country, will hit the field against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (7-1) and the 15th-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Longhorns are favored by 4 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-4) 50.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas (-4.5) 50.5 -210 +172 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Texas vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Texas is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 4-point favorites this season, the Longhorns have an ATS record of 3-4.

Kansas State has covered six times in eight games with a spread this year.

Texas & Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds

Texas To Win the National Champ. +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600 To Win the Big 12 +110 Bet $100 to win $110 Kansas State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.