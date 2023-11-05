Bengals vs. Bills Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 9
The Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) are favored by just 2 points as they try to extend their three-game winning streak intact in a matchup against the Buffalo Bills (5-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. This contest has a point total of 49.5.
The betting insights and trends for the Bengals can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Bills. The Bills' betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Bengals.
Bengals vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bengals (-2)
|49.5
|-130
|+110
|FanDuel
|Bengals (-1.5)
|49.5
|-134
|+114
Cincinnati vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Info: NBC
Bengals vs. Bills Betting Insights
- Cincinnati has posted a 3-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- As a 2-point favorite or greater, the Bengals have two wins ATS (2-2-1).
- The teams have hit the over in three of Cincinnati's seven games with a set total.
- Buffalo's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-5-0.
- Of eight Buffalo games so far this year, three have gone over the total.
Bengals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Tyler Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38.5 (-111)
|-
|Joe Burrow
|263.5 (-115)
|-
|14.5 (-120)
|-
|-
|-
|Ja'Marr Chase
|-
|-
|-
|-
|86.5 (-111)
|-
|Tee Higgins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50.5 (-111)
|-
|Joe Mixon
|-
|-
|64.5 (-111)
|-
|-
|-
|Irvin Smith Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16.5 (-111)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Bills Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Josh Allen
|267.5 (-115)
|-
|27.5 (-110)
|-
|-
|-
|Stefon Diggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|87.5 (-118)
|-
|Gabriel Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|41.5 (-118)
|-
|James Cook
|-
|-
|49.5 (-111)
|-
|16.5 (-111)
|-
|Dalton Kincaid
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
