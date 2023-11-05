The Atlanta Falcons' (4-4) injury report has seven players listed heading into a Sunday, November 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings (4-4). It kicks at 1:00 PM at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons head into the matchup after losing 28-23 to the Tennessee Titans in their last game on October 29.

Their last time out, the Vikings won 24-10 over the Green Bay Packers.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Desmond Ridder QB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Keith Smith FB Concussion Out Tae Davis LB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Mike Hughes CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice David Onyemata DL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Drake London WR Groin Out DeMarcco Hellams S Hamstring Out

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandon Powell WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice K.J. Osborn WR Chest Limited Participation In Practice Christian Darrisaw OT Groin Questionable Akayleb Evans CB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Brian Asamoah LB Ankle Questionable Dean Lowry DL Groin Out Jalen Nailor WR Hamstring Questionable Chris Reed OL Foot Out

Falcons vs. Vikings Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: FOX

Falcons Season Insights

The Falcons are totaling 341.1 yards per game offensively this year (14th in NFL), and they are surrendering 296.6 yards per game (sixth) on defense.

The Falcons are totaling 17.3 points per game on offense (27th in NFL), and they rank 14th defensively with 20.1 points allowed per game.

The Falcons rank 18th in pass offense (214.9 passing yards per game) and eighth in pass defense (194.6 passing yards allowed per game) this year.

Atlanta is averaging 126.3 rushing yards per game offensively this year (10th in NFL), and is surrendering 102.0 rushing yards per game (14th) on the other side of the ball.

The Falcons have forced seven total turnovers (27th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 14 times (28th in NFL) to register a turnover margin of -7, the third-worst in the NFL.

Falcons vs. Vikings Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Falcons (-3.5)

Falcons (-3.5) Moneyline: Falcons (-200), Vikings (+165)

Falcons (-200), Vikings (+165) Total: 37.5 points

