The Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings are set to meet in a Week 9 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Kyle Pitts hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pitts will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Kyle Pitts score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Pitts has caught 28 passes on 48 targets for 333 yards and one TD, averaging 41.6 yards per game.

Pitts, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Kyle Pitts Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 3 2 44 0 Week 2 Packers 5 2 15 0 Week 3 @Lions 9 5 41 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 4 2 21 0 Week 5 Texans 11 7 87 0 Week 6 Commanders 6 4 43 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 5 3 47 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 35 0

Rep Kyle Pitts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.