How to Stream NFL RedZone: Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you want the ultimate NFL fan experience today from the comfort of your home, tune in to NFL RedZone. You'll catch all of the touchdowns and tons of live action and highlights from the Week 9 games listed below.
|Washington Commanders at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Patriots (-2.5)
Total: 41
|Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Saints (-9.5)
Total: 41
|Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Packers (-3.5)
Total: 38
|Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Falcons (-4)
Total: 37.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Ravens (-6.5)
Total: 44
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Texans (-2.5)
Total: 40
|Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Browns (-12.5)
Total: 38
|Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Colts (-2.5)
Total: 44
|New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Raiders (-1.5)
Total: 37.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Eagles (-3)
Total: 47
