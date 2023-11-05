Atlanta Falcons receiver Van Jefferson will face the Minnesota Vikings and their 15th-ranked passing defense in Week 9, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Jefferson's stat line features 12 grabs for 137 yards. He puts up 19.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 24 times.

Jefferson vs. the Vikings

Jefferson vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 6 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 6 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Minnesota in the 2023 season.

10 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Vikings this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Minnesota on the season.

The Vikings yield 221.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings' defense ranks 20th in the league with 11 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Van Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-118)

Jefferson Receiving Insights

Jefferson, in two of five games this year, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

He has been targeted 24 times this season, averaging 5.7 yards per target.

Having played seven games this year, Jefferson has not tallied a TD reception.

Jefferson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/25/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

