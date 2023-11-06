The Tampa Bay Lightning, Brandon Hagel included, will play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Hagel? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Brandon Hagel vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

Hagel's plus-minus this season, in 17:41 per game on the ice, is -1.

Hagel has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 11 games played, including multiple goals once.

In seven of 11 games this year, Hagel has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Hagel has an assist in four of 11 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Hagel hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Hagel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hagel Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 36 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 11 Games 10 10 Points 5 6 Goals 1 4 Assists 4

