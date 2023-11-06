Monday's contest that pits the Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) versus the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-0) at Stegeman Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-51 in favor of Georgia, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Bulldogs went 22-12 last season.

Georgia vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Georgia vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 77, N.C. A&T 51

Georgia Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game last season (posting 67.1 points per game, 137th in college basketball, and conceding 58.7 per outing, 44th in college basketball) and had a +283 scoring differential.

With 65.7 points per game in SEC contests, Georgia posted 1.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (67.1 PPG).

The Bulldogs averaged 68.6 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, they averaged 66.4 points per contest.

Defensively Georgia was better at home last season, ceding 53.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 away from home.

